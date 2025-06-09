Business spat between Daryl Hall and John Oates has been resolved in arbitration, attorneys say

[Source: AP]

Daryl Hall and John Oates have resolved their dispute over a Hall & Oates business partnership through arbitration, reaching a private ending after details of their rift went public in court documents filed in a 2023 lawsuit by Hall against Oates, according to a court filing Monday.

In Monday’s status report, attorneys for Hall noted the case received a final judgment in arbitration and they filed a proposed order for the judge, Nashville Chancellor Russell Perkins, to dismiss the case.

In mid-July, Perkins ordered Hall’s attorneys to offer an update in the case, which had last seen a public filing in December 2023.

It’s unclear when the arbitration process was finalized. And details were not revealed about the arbitration outcome between the duo who made music together for more than a half century, including hits in the 1970s and ’80s such as “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” “Kiss on My List” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).”

Robb Harvey, an attorney for Hall, declined to comment. Representatives for Oates did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

