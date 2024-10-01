BTS star Suga fined for riding a scooter while intoxicated

[Source: CNN News]

K-pop megastar Suga has been fined after being caught riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

Suga, who is a member of South Korean boyband BTS, was fined 15 million won (about $11,400) for DUI charges under the Road Traffic Act, the Seoul Western District Court said in a summary order sent to the singer on September 27.

In August, Suga was found to have ridden about 500 meters (around 1,600 feet) on an electric scooter after drinking alcohol. While he did not injure anyone or cause any damage, it is illegal to ride a scooter after drinking alcohol in South Korea.

He issued an apology shortly after the incident, in a post on online fan community platform Weverse.

A driver’s licence is required for riding an electric scooter in South Korea.

Fans criticized Suga over the incident online, with some noting that this was the first time he had posted an update since starting military service in September 2023.

Another explained the significance to non-Korean fans.