Bills-Dolphins Thursday night game was third most-watched in Amazon Prime Video history

[Source: AP]

Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins averaged 14.96 million viewers, making it Amazon Prime Video’s third most-watched game since taking over the prime-time package in 2022.

The first Prime Video game of the season maintained strong viewership despite the Bills jumping out to a big lead in the first half en route to a 31-10 victory. According to Nielsen, the audience peaked at 18.09 million during the second quarter.

The Nielsen figures are early numbers from only its ratings panel. The “Big Data + Panel” figures, which measure set top boxes, smart TVs and other streaming platforms, will be released on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

The first game of Week 2 continues what has been a strong viewership start to the NFL season.

The league averaged 21.0 million viewers per game during the its opening week, making it the most-watched Week 1 since Nielsen began electronic measurement of viewing in 1988.