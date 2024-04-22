Billie Eilish reveals tracklist for third studio album

Billie Eilish [Source: 1News]

Billie Eilish has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The LP will feature 10 tracks, including Skinny, Lunch, The Diner, Birds of a Feather, Chihiro and The Greatest among others.

Previously speaking about the recording process for the album, Billie, 22, revealed that she and her brother and constant collaborator Finneas O’Connell penned the songs “without much thought of other people”.

Article continues after advertisement

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “Every time you put anything out, it feels like your nudes leaked a little bit.

Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released on May 17.

Last weekend, Billie debuted L’Amour De Ma Vie, Chihiro and Lunch during a secret DJ set at the Coachella Festival.

The pop star also joined Lana Del Rey on stage for Ocean Eyes and Video Games during her headline set.

After their performance, Lana, 38, told the crowd that Billie is “the voice of your generation”.

Hit Me Hard And Soft tracklist:

Skinny

Lunch

Chihiro

Birds Of A Feather

Wildflower

The Greatest

L’Amour De Ma Vie

The Diner