Beyonce wins first Emmy for NFL half-time show

[Source: AP Photo]

Beyonce now has an Emmy to go with her 35 Grammys.

Beyonce won an Emmy for outstanding costumes for a variety, non-fiction or reality show for Beyonce Bowl, her Western-themed half-time show on Netflix’s Christmas NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The show in her hometown of Houston brought the live debut of songs from her Cowboy Carter album.

The special Emmy is Beyonce’s first. She has been nominated for 10 others without a victory.

The award was among a handful of so-called juried Emmys announced on Tuesday that are determined outside the regular voting process and given out by committees, with no official nominees.

The awards are usually highly technical – several involve individual elements of the animation process – and rarely go to famous names. They are announced in advance and handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony next month.

Beyonce is also nominated for best variety special as a producer of Beyoncé Bowl and for best direction of a variety special. Her husband, Jay-Z, is competing against her as an executive producer of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl half-time show.

