BBC starts removing Huw Edwards from archives

[Source: BBC]

The BBC has begun to remove Huw Edwards from some of its archive footage after the former broadcaster pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

It is starting with family and entertainment content on iPlayer, according to the Observer which first reported on the move.

Until last year, Edwards was one of the main presenters on BBC One’s News at Ten and often fronted coverage of major national events.

Edwards resigned from the BBC in April citing medical advice. On Wednesday, he admitted having 41 indecent images of children, which had been sent to him by another man on WhatsApp.

A Doctor Who episode featuring Edwards’ voice has already been removed from iPlayer.

The episode from 2006 features David Tennant and Billie Piper as the Doctor and his companion Rose Tyler. The pair travel to the future to the London 2012 Olympics where Edwards’ voice is heard as part of a televised BBC news report.

A mural of the former newsreader in the presenter’s home village of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire has also been removed.

Artist Steve Jenkins, 50, painted over the portrait on Tuesday after it was announced Edwards had been charged.

Cardiff council has also removed a plaque honouring Edwards at Cardiff Castle.