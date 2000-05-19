Australian-helmed body horror slapped with copyright lawsuit

[ Source: ABC ]

Anticipation for Together — the new body horror starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie — has been steadily building since Neon bought it for an eye-watering $US17 million ($26.5 million) at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The debut feature film from Australian Youtuber turned writer and director Michael Shanks, Together is now facing a copyright lawsuit that claims it “blatantly” ripped ideas from Patrick Phelan’s 2023 black comedy, Better Half.

A lawsuit filed by Better Half producers StudioFest in California on Tuesday names Shanks, Franco, Brie, Neon and talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) as plaintiffs.

The complaint claims that StudioFest optioned Phelan’s script for Better Half in 2019. In late 2020, producers sent an email to Brie and Franco’s WME representatives that pitched the couple as leads on the film and had a full version of the script attached.

