Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli join forces as global ambassadors for Pay10

Bollywood and cricket’s ultimate power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, are taking their star power into the fintech world as the new Global Brand Ambassadors for Pay10.

The duo, known for their influence that transcends industries, will headline Pay10’s high-impact brand campaigns, kicking off with the launch of its UPI-enabled payments app in India.

Bringing together charisma and credibility, Virat and Anushka are set to infuse Pay10’s digital identity with a blend of trust, innovation, and style.

The couple will appear in a series of brand films, digital initiatives, and large-scale campaigns designed to mirror Pay10’s mission of making financial transactions more inclusive, effortless, and secure.

For Pay10, roping in this iconic pair marks a bold move to reimagine how fintech connects with consumers. Their shared values — discipline, authenticity, and forward-thinking — align seamlessly with the brand’s promise of smooth and reliable digital experiences.

Pay10 Chairman Prabhpreet Singh Gill (Harry Gill) weighed in on the partnership and said, “Pay10 is building a brand for the next generation of digital finance, one that is innovative and highly trusted.

Virat and Anushka embody these same qualities. His discipline, performance and passion and her creativity, authenticity and entrepreneurial spirit together make them ideal brand ambassadors to tell our story as we launch the Pay10 brand.”

On their part, both stars expressed excitement about the collaboration, Virat Kohli shared, “Pay10 is transforming digital payments by setting new standards for innovation, trust, and excellence. I’m proud to support a brand that shares my commitment to constantly pushing boundaries and striving for world-class performance.” Anushka Sharma added, “Payments with Pay10 are smooth and secure, giving businesses and their customers convenience, speed, and trust. I understand how important it is to have reliable payment solutions that make every transaction effortless.”

Virat Kohli, one of the most followed athletes globally with nearly 400 million fans online, continues to be a symbol of excellence and relentless ambition. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, brings her reputation as an acclaimed actor, producer, and entrepreneur who has consistently championed creativity and strong storytelling.

Their combined appeal will anchor Pay10’s push to spotlight its wide range of services — from digital wallets and QR payments to real-time cross-border transfers and merchant solutions. By bringing Virat and Anushka into its fold, Pay10 isn’t just strengthening its brand — it’s setting the stage for a new era of star-powered innovation in the digital payment space.

