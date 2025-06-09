Angel Reese becomes first pro athlete to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

[Source: AP]

Angel Reese took her game from the court to the catwalk and made history along the way.

The Chicago Sky forward became the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, joining the brand’s high-profile “Wings Reveal” lineup in New York.

“It was destined for me,” Reese said during an interview before the show began. “This is already for me. I’m so happy to be sitting in this room with so many amazing models and women. The team that put this all together has been amazing. I’m so excited.”

Reese said she hired a modeling coach to “perfect my walk.”

“I walk, sleep, hoop,” she said. “And I hoop, sleep, walk.”

Reese, 23, made her debut on the Victoria Secret runway wearing pink floral lingerie set adorned with blossoms and lace detailing, paired with a dramatic feathered stole draped across her arms. The wrap was covered in soft pink and rose-toned textures.

The 6-foot-3 Reese donned the signature angel white wings that have defined the show for decades, a new stage for an athlete known for her confidence, charisma and crossover appeal. She walked to the tune of Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh.)”

