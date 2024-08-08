Ananya Panday wins IAA Brand Endorser of the Year Female Award

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The IAA (International Advertising Association) India Chapter hosted the 11th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards on Tuesday August 6 in Mumbai. Bollywood star Ananya Panday was presented with the IAA Brand Endorser Of The Year Female.

The evening saw a multitude of discussions that featured some of the biggest names in the industry of media and advertising. After accepting the award, Ananya said, “Thank you so much firstly to the jury, and the IAA Awards. This is a very unique award and it is the first time I am winning something that has Leadership in the title, so I am very honoured. This would not be possible without my team that fights for me every single day and supports me. So, I am feeling very happy, excited and grateful.”

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the Prime Video web show Call Me Bae, which is directed by Collin D’Cunha. She also has the cyber thriller movie CTRL helmed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane in the pipeline.