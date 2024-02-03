Adele describes first European concerts since 2016 as 'random'

Adele has announced that she will perform in Europe for the first time since 2016, with a series of four dates in Munich, Germany this summer.

The singer revealed that she will be given a bespoke pop-up stadium in the southern German city, which she admitted in a post on Instagram is “a bit random.”

The singer went on to detail a number of other reasons for putting on the shows, which are scheduled for August 2, 3, 9 and 10, including the fact that the UEFA Euro 2024 European soccer championships will be taking place in Germany and the 2024 Olympics will be in Paris.

Article continues after advertisement

Adele postponed her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas the day before it was meant to start in January 2022, saying Covid had made it impossible to get everything ready in time.

The shows were rearranged to run from November 18, 2022 to March 23, 2023, before a second run of dates was added.

Then in October 2023, Adele announced a third and final leg of shows running from January 19 to June 15 this year, six weeks before the singer will embark on the Munich concert dates.