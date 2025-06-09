Abhinav Kashyap calls Salman Khan “criminal,”

[Source: AP]

The long-running feud between Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan has resurfaced with fresh accusations.

In a recent interview, Kashyap referred to Salman as a “criminal,” asserting that the actor’s wealth and influence cannot buy his silence or integrity.

The outspoken filmmaker, who directed the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, accused Salman of hijacking the film’s creative credit and making the production environment hostile enough for him to walk away from its sequel.

In his latest chat with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap alleged that a man facing criminal charges should not portray a soldier in Salman’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan. “A criminal like him will play a soldier?” Kashyap said, adding that the actor’s “sycophants” are more disturbed by his comments than Salman himself.​

He went on to claim that Salman was frustrated because he was unable to “buy” him. “That’s his problem, that his money is of no use here. I am not for sale. He can’t buy me,” Kashyap said, emphasizing that he speaks out of truth and principle rather than personal malice.

During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan indirectly addressed Kashyap’s remarks, without naming him.

The actor mocked the director’s lack of recent work, quipping, “There is one more Dabangg insaan who has taken a dig at Aamir Khan also, along with me.

I want to ask him again, kaam mila kya bhai?” He added that Kashyap had “destroyed himself” by constantly attacking others and advised him to “take care of his own family” instead of targeting others.

Ending on a reflective note, Salman remarked, “You want to bring me on my knees, but I do that every day for God.”

The Kashyap-Khan feud dates back to the release of Dabangg in 2010, after which Abhinav claimed that the Khan family—Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail—manipulated the project to sideline him. Over the years, Kashyap has accused the family of professional sabotage and “vindictive behavior” within the film industry.

