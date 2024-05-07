Tourist stay duration in Fiji Increases

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Tourist stay duration has seen a significant increase, with visitors now opting to spend an average of nine days in the country.

This was highlighted during the ongoing Fiji Tourism Expo in Nadi, with an increase from the previous average of around 7-8 days signifying a positive shift in tourism patterns.

Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington is excited about this development, noting that it reflects a diversification in tourist experiences.

Lockington says this extended duration suggests tourists are not confining themselves to a single resort but are rather exploring various offerings Fiji has to offer.

“So that’s holding us in terms of positivity, that’s holding up out there, giving us a little bit more confidence that we can hang on to these numbers. We’ve obviously got to continue to do our work in terms of keeping the Fiji at the top of everyone’s mind.”

However, Lockington acknowledges the competitive landscape Fiji faces from other destinations that may offer a broader range of experiences.



Despite this, she stresses they remain confident in their marketing strategy.

Lockington also says she anticipates a potential increase in tourist spending accompanying this prolonged stay, although concrete data on spending is yet to be released.