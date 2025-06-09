Tourism Fiji monitors global volatility

One of Fiji’s major foreign reserve earners could potentially come under threat as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant says the organization is closely monitoring international trends to see how higher fuel prices might influence visitor demand.

For now, Pant says bookings remain steady through strong coordination with Fiji Airways, with demand from Australia and New Zealand holding as travelers continue to prioritize holidays.

The tourism sector will need to explore competitive options to stay resilient amid the global fuel crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

Pant says Tourism Fiji, together with key partners, is examining not only fuel price trends but also competitors’ actions, focusing on pricing and strategic brand positioning.

Despite global challenges, Fiji continues to see strong visitor arrivals.

“I think particularly from October onwards, we’ve worked pretty well with the industry, very cohesively with Fiji Airways, with Fiji Hotel Association, and other partners to ensure that we keep our level of competitiveness up. As a result of that, we’ve been able to shore up a fair amount of bookings.”

Although Fiji has not yet faced major pressure from rising fuel costs, Tourism Fiji remains committed to keeping the country and its tourism sector strong.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.