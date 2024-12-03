Tanoa International Hotel to undergo renovations

The Christmas season has arrived at Tanoa International Hotel with a heartwarming Christmas tree lighting ceremony, bringing together guests and staff to celebrate.

Fiji Area General Manager Narendra Kumar says the event, held at the hotel, sets the tone for the festive season, offering a reminder of the values that make Christmas truly special: love, kindness, and togetherness.

Kumar says the tree, more than just a holiday decoration, symbolizes hope, peace, and the spirit of giving that defines the season.

He also took the opportunity to share exciting news about upcoming renovations at the hotel, beginning this month.

“Tanoa International Hotel will begin renovations on 15th December 2024 to elevate our guests’ experience with us. The upgrade will unfold in three phases, with Phase 1 will be focusing on enhancing our swimming pool area. Construction will take place daily between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, and we are taking every step to minimize any disruptions during the stay.”

One of the main highlights of the evening was the lighting of their Christmas tree, which shone brightly with an array of twinkling lights.

Kumar expressed his gratitude for the support of the hotel’s guests and staff, emphasizing the importance of celebrating the present while looking forward to the future.