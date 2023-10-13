Swift’s tour takes center stage at Damodar Cinemas

Taylor Swift fans in Fiji are in for a remarkable cinematic experience at Damodar Cinemas.

Damodar is set to screen Taylor Swift’s Era Tour film at Village 4, Village 6, and Damodar City Cinemas.

This concert film, a visual spectacle lasting 2 hours and 48 minutes, presents the dazzling essence of Swift’s Los Angeles performances featuring an extensive list of over 40 songs.

Tickets for this eagerly anticipated event are available at various price points, ranging from $10 to $25, with the convenience of online booking through www.damodarcinemas.com.fj.

Bookings Manager at Damodar Cinemas Joseph Levaci anticipates an enthusiastic response from Fiji’s Swifties, with the cinemas likely to reverberate with the sounds of singing, dancing, and even a little bracelet swapping.

He states that marks Damodar Cinemas’ inaugural post-COVID-19 event, with the potential for more artist shows in the pipeline should the response be as enthusiastic as anticipated.

Fiji’s Taylor Swift enthusiasts can relish this Swiftie celebration on the grand canvas of the big screen.