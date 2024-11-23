Strengthening connections with Pacific people

[Source: Supplied]

Westpac Pacific Managing Director Emma Low, visited Fiji last week to continue to strengthen connections with the Pacific business.

During her visit, she met dedicated staff members and valued customers.

By prioritising regular visits and interactions, Low aims to foster deeper connections and enhance Westpac’s commitment to understanding and supporting the needs of the Pacific people.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Shane Smith, says Low’s visit reaffirms their commitment to empowering women in the workplace and furthering their mission to deliver innovative solutions for customers across Fiji and the Pacific.

Low also met with the Women of Westpac Fiji group in Namaka, Nadi which is an extension of WoW Australia, one of the Bank’s largest employee advocacy groups.

She met around 40 women employees and spoke about the importance of mentorship and lifting each other up, work-life balance, well-being and career development and opportunities.

Another highlight of her trip was visiting Westpac’s iconic Levuka Branch for the first time.

Established in 1909, the branch is run by four staff and is an integral part of Ovalau’s close-knit community.

Low says she was truly inspired by their all-star branch team, who have maintained such wonderful relationships with customers in the local community.

Low has committed to continue regular visits to Fiji and Papua New Guinea where Westpac operates in the Pacific.