SMEs drive innovation: President

Families and villages are being financially empowered through the setting up of Small and Medium Enterprises.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says SMEs assist the grassroots population in establishing an income source which can assist in economic empowerment.

SME’s also assist in innovation in the business environment which can lead to attracting more export markets.

The head of state during the Fiji Development Bank National Small and Medium Enterprise Awards last night highlighted that SMEs contribute about 18 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

Ratu Wiliame says that SMEs play a huge role in nation-building and economic growth and create opportunities to reduce poverty levels in our communities.

“Amidst the challenges, there are immense growth opportunities. Digital transformation and sustainable practices can drive efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance transparency.”

The National SME award winner Debra Sadranu dedicated her win to the female farmers of the Yasawas.

Sadranu says that giving recognition to her female workers is important as to empower them to carry on despite the challenges they may face.

She states that she was overwhelmed winning the major award of the night which was the National SME of the Year which she dedicated it to her team.

Best Agri-Business SME of the Year – Avish Kumar of Avish Poultry Farms,

Women SME Entrepreneur of the year – Celeste Kennedy from House of Beauty,

Emerging Entrepreneur of the year Tikosaya Ledua of Ledua’s Art collection,

Sustainable SME of the year –Anand Sami Kumar of Star Hospitality PTE limited,

Best Businessperson of the year Debra Sadranu of Essence Groups Fiji,

Best Cooperative of the year – Maria Eferemo of the Tavoro Forest Park,

Best Maritime SME of the year – Sowane Saunitoga from Saunitoga Enterprise PTE limited,

Youth Entrepreneur of the year – Balbir Singh of Futurist Farms and

The National SME of the year – Debra Sadranu from Essence Group.