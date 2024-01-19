Pacific Energy defends legality of fuel tanker berths

Pacific Energy claims that they comply with all applicable laws and regulations when discharging fuels at their terminal located at Balaga Bay, Savusavu.

The company is responding to allegations by the trustee of the qoliqoli owners that discharging tankers bringing fuel for Pacific Energy’s terminal illegally berths in their waters.

The Tikina Wailevu Trust board claims that there is no proper agreement for this arrangement.

In a statement this afternoon, Pacific Energy claims that since January 2020, the discharging tankers have been berthed using mooring bollards installed within the land owned by Pacific Energy and which have been approved by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

The company has also stated their willingness to meet with stakeholders involved to discuss the matter further.

It adds that in the past, they have had dialogue with qoliqoli owners, and this time will be no different.

The company adds that the Balaga Bay terminal is critical to ensuring the supply of fuel to Vanua Levu.