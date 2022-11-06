Organizations awarded for excellence and productivity

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Fiji Business Excellence Framework and Criteria plays an important role in strengthening Fiji’s competitiveness, leadership, and adaptability to achieve excellence.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere highlighted this during the 23rd Fiji Business Excellence Awards Night in Suva last night.

Ratu Wiliame says a total of 289 awards have been presented to around 150 applicants over the last 22 years.

He says these organizations have benefitted immensely from their participation in the awards process and have continued to use the framework of the awards as an organizational self-assessment tool for recognition and achievement.

“In the wake of the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions we are thankful for how far we have come in terms of economic growth and development. We hope that the support specifically given to local businesses will continue the gains that has been made despite the situation they face. We see the great strides that many of our industries are taking to address the need for sustainability and resilience in business processes and future-proofing to promote a proactive approach.”

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission won the Green Sustainability Awards and Business Excellence President Awards Commitment Awards went to Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, Achievement Awards was won by Hygiene Sanitisation, Moments International Limited, Sugar Cane Growers Fund, and Post Fiji while FBE President Prize Awards went to Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited and Flick Hygiene Limited.