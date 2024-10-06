Naruwai bakery a game changer in Bua

A local bakery in Bua is already gaining popularity among community members and villages within the province for supplying a wide variety of pastries and bread remotely.

Three-Ts Bakery is located in the village of Naruwai, Bua, which is home to 130 households, a school, and a population of more than 800 people.

Owner Tevita Loga says villagers no longer need to travel to Labasa Town to get bread or their supplies.

The bakery employs eight staff members who underwent three weeks of skills training. Loga says that due to an increase in demand for their pastries, they have revised their operational hours.

“I remember knocking on a few government offices seeking assistance for this bakery, but it was all turned down. However, that did not stop my wife and me from achieving what you see now. I urge the government to pay a visit and see the progress I have made.”

Loga says the bakery is operating on solar power.

The owner of Three-Ts Bakery plans to open an outlet in Nabouwalu to cater to the growing customer base from Kubulau to Lekutu.