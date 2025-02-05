Matei Airport upgrade to boost tourism

Aerial shot of Matei Airport [Photo Credit: Flightrader24]

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is developing plans to expand Matei Airport in Taveuni to accommodate ATR72 aircraft.

Minister Viliame Gavoka acknowledges that limited airlift capacity has historically hampered Taveuni’s hotels and tourism businesses.

However, with the government’s current focus on Vanua Levu infrastructure development and tourism growth, the expansion remains in the planning stages.

“The Twin Otter is the max that can land in Matei. Twin Otter is what, 18 seats? What we want to do is to bring in the ATR, which takes in about 68 people. Unfortunately for today, Matei can only take the Twin Otter because of the length of the runway.”

Gavok adds that ongoing discussions with residents near the airport will determine the feasibility of runway extension.

Currently, small cooperative tourism businesses on the island are facilitating tourism by hosting guests from mainland Vanua Levu hotels, and providing direct transfers to the island.

Meanwhile, feasibility studies continue for a potential international-standard airport in Vunilagi, Cakaudrove, to address the growing transportation needs of the Northern Division.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Labasa Airport Terminal is expected to take place this Friday.