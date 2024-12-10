Marriott recognizes remarkable contribution by staff

[Source: Marriot Fiji]

Marriott Hotels staff have been praised for their remarkable achievements and their continued support towards the community.

Speaking at their Global Customer West Appreciation Event, Multi-Property Vice President Pacific Islands Neeraj Chadha praised the dedication shown by everyone during this year.

Chadha says they wanted to give back and show their appreciation for an incredible year at the Marriott Hotels.

According to Chadha, Marriott International received prestigious awards across various sectors.

The company was honoured with 13 awards in the global industry at the recent general awards held in Sydney, with recognition spanning categories from revenue management to engineering.

“I’m very, very proud to say that local talent in Fiji is shining, and it’s great for us to see, and the recognition at the international portal.”

The company also made strides in community involvement through its UNICEF partnership, raising over $30,000 across Australia and New Zealand.

Looking to the future, Marriott’s commitment to local talent development remains strong with programs designed to support career growth within the hospitality industry.