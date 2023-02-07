Food business thrives in Labasa.
Three sisters from Lautoka are now business owners in Labasa after successfully opening a restaurant in the northern town.
Swastika Dass and her sisters believe there is huge potential for food businesses to thrive in Labasa.
The three invested around $70,000 in their restaurant, which now employs more than 20 people.
Swastika Dass, who studied commerce and economics, has always aspired to start her own business.
“I didn’t have a restaurant business in my mind just because I have done commerce and economics but I did hope that I would open up a business but I never thought it would be a food business.”
Dass says the twenty people employed by the restaurant come from different backgrounds.
The three sisters intend to expand their business in the coming months.