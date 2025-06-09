Business

Fiji Gas confirms stock levels remain healthy

Josefa Sigavolavola Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 17, 2026 4:59 pm

[File Photo]

Fiji Gas is reassuring the public that there are no issues with the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

In a statement, the company says while it is monitoring geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their impact on global energy markets, its LPG supply remains secure.

Unlike liquid fuels – such as petrol and diesel – which rely on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Fiji’s LPG is sourced via a regional supply chain independent of Middle Eastern shipping disruptions.

Scheduled shipments remain on track. Fiji Gas is aware of reports regarding fuel concerns, but urged customers to avoid panic buying or hoarding.

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Terminals in Lami, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Labasa, and Savusavu are well-stocked, and resupply remains on schedule.

Cylinder deliveries and bulk supplies will continue as normal.

Fiji Gas warns that storing excessive gas cylinders at home or in businesses is a significant safety hazard and is highly discouraged.

The company notes that international benchmarks do influence regulated prices set by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, with adjustments following a standard monthly lag.

Fiji Gas remains committed to working with the FCCC to ensure fair and transparent pricing.

 

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