FHTA announces platinum sponsors for HOTEC 2024

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has announced the Australian Trade and Investment Commission alongside Trade and Investment Queensland as the Platinum Sponsors for the HOTEC Tradeshow 2024.

This partnership marks another significant step in fostering wider supplier opportunities that, in turn, enhance tourism and the hospitality industry’s ability to offer a premium range of options to local and international visitors.

The agreement was finalized with FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington and Australian Trade Commissioner for Pacific and Timor-Leste Tim Houghton, who signed the agreement on behalf of Austrade and TIQ.

TIQ Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Pacific, Leata Alaimoana, says Queensland is committed to the Pacific region and is widely regarded as the gateway to and from the Pacific.

In addition to Austrade and TIQ, FHTA has the continued support of its gold sponsor, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

HOTEC 2024 is scheduled for October 24–25 at Denarau Island Convention Centre.