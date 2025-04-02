FHL declares $4.1m interim dividend

[File Photo]

Fijian Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of $4.1 million.

Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua says the declaration reflects the strong cash generation at FHL despite some weakness in group performance.

Nabalarua says this dividend is based on company performance to the 31st of last month.

He adds that the group’s forecast for the financial year ending June 30th remains a challenge, taking into account potential slowdowns in emerging markets, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.

He says the nine-month result showed subdued performances from key subsidiaries in the retail and financial services sector and lower than anticipated performances from the other investments in the construction and media sector.

