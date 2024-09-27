FCCC investigates spike in ghee prices

[Source: DTE]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating a recent surge in ghee prices identified during routine market surveillance.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham states that significant price increases have prompted the Commission to closely monitor market trends nationwide.

He adds along with ghee prices, the FCCC is also examining prices for other essential Diwali items as the festive season approaches.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham stresses their commitment to ensuring that traders, retailers, and wholesalers adhere to pricing guidelines, warning that those found in violation could face legal action.

The Chief Executive says information requests have been issued to traders under the FCCC Act 2010 for data on production costs, import expenses, and pricing structures to evaluate the legitimacy of the price hikes.

He states that FCCC may consider regulating ghee prices if evidence shows that consumers are being unfairly burdened.

This investigation follows previous action taken when chicken prices surged after new VAT rates were introduced.

Abraham says FCCC remains vigilant in addressing market irregularities that harm consumers.

He also states that the Commission is dedicated to ensuring fair pricing across all products, even those not under price control.

Abraham adds their mandate focuses on achieving four key regulatory objectives, maintaining a competitive, effective, efficient, and sustainable market.

FCCC is urging consumers to report suspicious price increases or unethical business practices.

Retailers and wholesalers are urged to comply with regulations and prioritize ethical practices.