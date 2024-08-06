FAO consultants study Fiji's sugar industry

[File Photo]

Consultants engaged in the Food and Agriculture Organization are currently carrying out a comprehensive study on Fiji’s sugar industry.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says the report by the FAO consultants will provide valuable guidance in developing a comprehensive policy for the sugar sector.

He says the study will identify current and future barriers to sugar production and provide future recommendations to revitalize the industry.

Singh says the report will be presented by the end of October and will also be tabled in parliament.

He adds that it will have no cost to the government.