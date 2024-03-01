EVT future operator of a new Rydges Resort in Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

The future Rydges Wailoaloa will be developed by owners Hari Punja & Sons Limited on the beachfront at Wailoaloa in Nadi.

The resort will contain a cultural village, along with plans for 258 rooms and suites, and Fiji’s largest swimming pool.

The hotel development is expected to take up to two years and upon completion, will be managed by Rydges.

Director of Hotels & Resorts at EVT, Norman Arundel says this partnership is an exciting development for Rydges and continues EVT Hotels & Resorts strategic focus on brand expansion, in both local and targeted international markets.

Arundel says Fiji is a beautiful country with a rich heritage, a holiday climate and picturesque ocean views.

Hari Punja Group of Companies Chair, Hari Punja spoke of the accommodation shortage in Fiji, and Rydges Wailoaloa will assist in overcoming this shortfall.

It will also inject a significant economic boost into Fiji’s construction and tourism industries.

Rydges Wailoaloa is due to open in late 2026, subject to development approvals and timelines.

It will join the 43 Rydges Hotels & Resorts currently operating across Australia and New Zealand.