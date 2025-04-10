EEM and Australia’s MDF partner to enhance renewable energy in Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

Local solar solutions provider Electrify Energy Monkey (EEM) is partnering with the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility (MDF) to increase the use of rooftop solar energy in Fiji.

The partnership is looking to capitalise on growing demand for solar energy among both households and businesses.

The solar energy sector has significant potential to help Fiji achieve its climate change goals, including the Fiji Government’s Nationally Determined Contribution target of reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 through transitioning electricity production to renewable sources.

Despite a market for solar power existing for over two decades in Fiji, its contribution to total electricity generation remains low.

Greater consumer awareness of the types of solar products available, pricing, potential cost savings, payback periods and financial products can play a crucial role in the solar energy sector’s growth.

A study on understanding demand for solar energy in Suva, Fiji (2024), revealed that nearly 88 percent of Fiji’s urban-central households were willing to invest in solar energy systems, while 50 percent showed interest in a loan or subscription model to access rooftop solar.

However, the lack of solar-specific finance and insurance products, as well as limited information on the solar products available, were found to affect customer and stakeholder confidence and purchasing decisions.

“With our region’s abundant sunlight, rooftop solar can provide a greener and alternative power supply for our people, which can contribute to cost savings and additional income” said Electric Managing Director, Pita Tamani.

MDF will work with EEM to increase awareness of the solar energy-related products available. This is expected to increase the use of solar energy in Fiji and reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports, while also increasing household and business cost savings on electricity bills.

“MDF is excited to partner with EEM through their marketing and information activities. We are committed to advancing the Fiji Government’s priorities in achieving its carbon emission reduction targets and creating greener solutions that will be economically and environmentally beneficial for Fiji.” MDF Fiji Country Director, Kelera Cavuilati.

The MDF-Solar Hub Fiji market research report is available here:

https://marketdevelopmentfacility.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Solar-Demand­ Study.pdf.

