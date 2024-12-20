Digicel Pacific extends support to Vanuatu after earthquakes

Following the devastating earthquakes in Vanuatu earlier this week, Digicel Pacific has stepped forward to support its customers and the affected communities by offering free calls to Vanuatu.

From tomorrow to December 27th, Digicel customers in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, and Nauru can make free calls to Vanuatu on Digicel-to-Digicel lines.

Digicel Pacific Regional HUB Markets Chief Executive Shally Jannif, expressed solidarity and stated that they stand with Vanuatu during this challenging time.

Jannif says that despite the earthquakes, Digicel Vanuatu’s network remained operational for domestic calls, with temporary disruptions to international calls and data quickly resolved.

She adds that Digicel has also collaborated with Interchange Limited to restore a critical data center to fully reinstate international connectivity.

To support recovery efforts, Digicel has launched the “Vanuatu Tuff Tumas” donation platform for the diaspora community and Pacific families to contribute to the Vanuatu Red Cross. Donations can be made via text or the MyCash app to the number +678 1111222.

Digicel’s parent company, Telstra, is also offering free calls from Australia to Vanuatu until January 8th.

Jannif states that their thoughts and prayers are with Vanuatu and they remain committed to helping the community rebuild.

Digicel Pacific and Telstra’s initiatives aim to provide crucial support to Vanuatu during this difficult time.