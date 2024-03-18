Digicel Fiji partners with MH Money Express

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji and MH Money Express, agents for MoneyGram, are working together to make deposits and withdrawals more convenient for MyCash customers.

This allows customers to make easy withdrawals and deposits to their MyCash wallets.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says MyCash customers received millions of dollars in international remittances directly to their MyCash mobile wallets throughout 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Mohammed says the partnership offers their customers enhanced accessibility and convenience in managing their finances.

He adds the collaboration aligns with their commitment to providing innovative solutions that simplify the lives of their customers.

Mohammed adds that the relationship will enhance the accessibility and reliability of financial transactions for Digicel Fiji MyCash customers, especially in the international remittance sector.