Consumer Council clarifies chicken price concerns

The Consumer Council has defended its recent statement on chicken prices, emphasizing that its findings are based on weeks of surveillance conducted throughout the festive season.

This comes after FBC News sought clarification from the council on which supermarkets had hiked chicken prices.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that their recent press release clarified that the highlighted prices were averages derived from data collected across various supermarkets nationwide.

She says that while acknowledging that some supermarkets might sell chicken at lower-than-average prices, the Council stressed that its concerns are directed at retailers allegedly exploiting increased holiday demand to maximize profit margins.

Shandil states that they acknowledge that FBC may have carried out its own survey, and if prices have gone down since issuance of the press release, then that is encouraging to see. However, a one-day survey in certain supermarkets cannot negate weeks of continued surveillance.

The council Chief adds that they have received multiple complaints from Fijians nationwide who have raised concerns about the persistently high prices of chicken.

The Council notes that it remains committed to ensuring fair pricing and protecting consumer rights.

Shandil has reiterated its call for transparency and responsible pricing in the retail sector.

FBC News has sent questions to Goodman Fielder, producers of Crest Chicken, and in response they said they do not comment on issues as such.