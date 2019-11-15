AMA records increase in sales

The Agricultural Marketing Authority has noticed an increase in their sales over the past months.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says they are now exporting a maximum of ten containers every month which is a good sign for the Agriculture sector.

Sharma says their main focus now is to increase the production of targeted products.

He says they are also making regular visits to Fijians in the rural and maritime areas to see how they can assist them.

“As we go along and our teams become comfortable we start fulfilling these orders and we’re looking at adding more retail lines to our support. Which will also include visiting municipal markets not just in the central division. It will include Fiji wide, visiting satellite markets to see what they want and can get those vegetables from within the regions and supply but we are taking one step at a time. We don’t want to be doing everything at the same time.”

The AMA launched its contract farming exercise in May and it has received a lot of positive responses with more than 500 farmers now contracted.