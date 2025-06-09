Zelenskiy confirms drone strike on Russian refineries

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukrainian ​drones had struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen ‌Region in western Siberia, more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine.

He also said Ukraine had developed new long-range drones capable of operating over more ​than 3,000 km.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy offered ​thanks to the Ukrainian military’s special operations, which “have reached ⁠Tyumen Region in Russia, including an oil refining facility. More than ​2,000 km from our state border. This is effective work.”

Ukraine’s military has ​been engaged for months in a campaign of medium and long-range strikes on Russian targets, focusing mainly on the oil industry, to hinder Moscow’s ​capability in funding the war.

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The governor of Tyumen Region, Alexander ​Moor, earlier said that Russian air defences repelled a drone attack on the ‌oil ⁠refinery. He said that according to preliminary reports, there was no damage and the staff were evacuated.

The Tyumen refinery, one of the country’s most modern and complex, has a nominal capacity of ​around 8 million ​metric tons per ⁠year. It processes roughly 6 million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 million tons ​of gasoline and 2.5 million tons of diesel, ​according to ⁠industry estimates.

Zelenskiy said the new, modernised long-range drones “have also been successfully deployed”.

“They can now reach targets at a distance of 3,000 ⁠km,” he ​said. These are entirely justified responses ​to Russian strikes against our state. Ukraine’s plan of long-range operations is being ​implemented.”