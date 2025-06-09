US tells foreigners seeking green cards: Return to your countries to apply

[Source: Reuters]

Foreigners seeking to adjust their immigration status in the United States to secure green cards will ​have to do so from outside the country via ‌the State Department, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said on Friday, in a move criticized by aid groups.

USCIS announced the move in a ​policy memo, which directed officers to consider relevant factors and ​information on a case-by-case basis when determining whether extraordinary ⁠relief is warranted.

“An alien who is in the U.S. temporarily ​and wants a Green Card must return to their home country ​to apply,” said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has oversight of USCIS.

“This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended ​instead of incentivizing loopholes.”

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The USCIS said the new policy will ​free up agency resources to focus on processing other cases.

HIAS, an aid group ‌that ⁠provides services to refugees, among other groups of immigrants, said USCIS was forcing survivors of trafficking and abused and neglected children to return to the dangerous countries they fled in order to ​process their applications ​for green cards ⁠granting them permanent residency in the U.S.

Friday’s policy change is the latest in a series of ​steps taken by U.S. President Donald Trump over the ​last year ⁠to tighten migration to the United States.

Last year, the Trump administration moved to shorten the duration of visas for students, cultural exchange visitors and ⁠members ​of the media.

In January, the State Department ​announced that it had revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump took office the ​year before.

A tearful Miley Cyrus has thanked her family after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Flowers singer was recognised at a ceremony in Hollywood and couldn’t keep her emotions in check when it came to thanking her loved ones for their support.

Cyrus was accompanied at the ceremony by her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiance Maxx Morando.

A tearful Miley Cyrus has thanked her family after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Flowers singer was recognised at a ceremony in Hollywood and couldn’t keep her emotions in check when it came to thanking her loved ones for their support.

Cyrus was accompanied at the ceremony by her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiance Maxx Morando.

“This star somehow represents immortality, and although I love the lyric, the fact that I won’t is what creates the urgency that sets my heart on fire,” Cyrus explained.

“What feels so special to me about this star is that it’s an accumulation of devotion. A star isn’t something that you win like a seasonal game. It’s not something that you can chase or collect. It’s not something you make the next record for.”

The 33-year-old’s friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace also delivered speeches at Friday’s ceremony.