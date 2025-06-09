Navua records coldest July night

[ Source: Fiji Met Office/ Facebook ]

Navua has recorded its coldest July night since weather observations began at the weather station, with the temperature dropping to 13.8 degrees Celsius on July 5.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the reading is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Navua since records began in 2010.

Other stations also recorded new minimum temperature records. Matei Airfield recorded 14.5 degrees Celsius on July 10, the lowest since observations began in 1956, while Vanuabalavu recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius on July 3, and the lowest since records began in 1985.

Nadarivatu recorded the country’s lowest temperature during the period at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

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However, the Fiji Meteorological Service says this was not a new record, as the highland station is traditionally Fiji’s coldest location during the cool season.

The weather office says the unusually cold temperatures are the result of Fiji’s cool and dry season, which runs from June to August.

It says during this period, persistent southeast trade winds, high-pressure systems and occasional cool air outbreaks from higher latitudes bring cooler nights, lower humidity and generally drier conditions across the country.

While cool mornings are common at this time of year, the Fiji Meteorological Service says this month’s temperatures have been colder than usual in several parts of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates through its forecasts and weather advisories.