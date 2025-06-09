6-2 split aimed at matching England's physicality

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians have opted for a six-two bench split for Sunday’s Nations Championship clash against England as they look to maintain intensity in the forward battle.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the decision was made with England’s physical pack in mind, with Fiji expecting a fierce contest up front.

“It’s a 6-2 on the bench. As we know, it’s going to be a tough competition against the English players. And so we need to keep the momentum going. So that’s why we load the forwards with a 6-2.”

The bench configuration gives Fiji extra forward cover, allowing fresh reinforcements to be introduced throughout the match as the Flying Fijians seek their first win of the Nations Championship.

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The Flying Fijians face England at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday at 1:10am.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.