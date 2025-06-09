Todd confident in his boxers

[Photo: FILE]

Despite not having the opportunity to compete regularly against international opponents like many other countries, Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is confident his team can perform well at the Commonwealth Games.

Todd said the squad’s commitment to training over the past few months has been encouraging, and he believes they have what it takes to compete with some of the world’s best.

Fiji will field a relatively young but talented team, with three boxers set to make their Commonwealth Games debut.

Team captain Jone Davule will be competing at the Games for the third time.

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“We dont have the luxury of going to European countries and getting exposure like other countries but we make do with what we have. But yes, looking at our preparation so far, I believe we are ready.”

The squad departed for a training camp in Ireland last weekend before travelling to Scotland next week for the Commonwealth Games.