Young advocate pushes climate solutions

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Climate change impacts affecting coastal communities are driving calls for stronger action, with a young climate advocate highlighting the need for better solutions and policies to protect vulnerable communities.

Adi Sivoki Oripa Susu says rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and saltwater intrusion are among the major challenges already affecting communities in Fiji.

She says these impacts show the urgent need for stronger climate action, improved resilience planning, and solutions that respond to the needs of communities on the ground.

“So, growing up in Fiji, I was able to witness a lot of climate-related impacts firsthand. First, with some of the projects that I did in the northern part of Fiji, specifically with the coastal communities.”

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Susu says a greater understanding of climate policy, finance, and resilience is important for developing effective responses to climate change.

She says areas such as climate finance and nature-based solutions can play an important role in helping Fiji and Pacific countries address the growing impacts of climate change.

Susu says stronger collaboration, research, and community involvement will be essential in building a more sustainable future for the Pacific.