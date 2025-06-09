Drua welcomes increased Australian investment

[Source: File]

The Fijian Drua has welcomed the Australian Government’s decision to increase its financial investment in the club, describing the move as a significant boost for the franchise’s long-term sustainability.

In a statement, Fijian Drua Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller expressed gratitude to the Prime Ministers of Fiji and Australia for facilitating and approving the increased funding through Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Miller said the support comes at a crucial time following the end of World Rugby’s funding at the end of June.

He noted that the increased investment will help ensure the Drua remains financially sustainable while continuing its mission to win Super Rugby titles, inspire the nation and create opportunities for Fijians through rugby.

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Miller added that the funding will assist in strengthening both the men’s and women’s development pathways, enabling the Drua to continue producing world-class talent and remain competitive in Super Rugby.

He also highlighted the franchise’s contribution to Fiji’s economy, saying the Drua generates more than $108 million annually in sports tourism.

The Drua CEO said the franchise will also continue to serve as a bridge between Fiji and Australia, reflecting the strong relationship and shared sporting history between the two countries.

Miller said the Drua looks forward to working closely with the Australian High Commission, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Rugby Australia in the future.