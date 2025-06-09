Government works to ease fuel crisis

The government has acknowledged the ongoing fuel supply challenges faced by maritime communities, saying efforts are underway to restore deliveries while preventing unfair price increases.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says they are working closely with shipping companies to resume fuel services to the islands following disruptions.

He adds that the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is working closely with operators to resolve the outstanding issues and improve the movement of essential supplies.

“Yeah, I’ll get an update on that today, but we are working closely with the shipping companies to resume, and Interlink has resumed. There are issues regarding compliance, and the MSF team is working closely with them to address that.”

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He says fuel pricing remains under a price control mechanism overseen by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, with continuous monitoring to ensure there are no unjustified price increases or exploitation of consumers.

The Minister says the ministry and relevant agencies will continue working with operators to improve fuel access for maritime communities while maintaining fair pricing.