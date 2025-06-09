Speight supports no immunity

[File Photo]

Former coup leader George Speight has made it clear that he supports calls for the removal of constitutional immunity after similar calls were also made by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Great Council of Chiefs member Ro Naulu Mataitini and former journalist Joe Nata.

He described the 2013 Constitution as “contentious” and “contradictory”, pointing to its immunity provision as an example.

“From that principle alone, all the other constitutions do qualify, in one degree or another. But this one doesn’t. And that’s the cry that comes from the lowest levels of society, with those who have been taken to task for crimes committed.”

Speaking from his experience, Speight says immunity provisions affect public confidence in the Government and the legal system.

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“The principle that if you do something wrong, you’re accountable. And you must front up to be taken to task at last, and then you must pay.”

He says that the current constitution creates what he described as an unfair double standard by shielding some people from prosecution while others are punished for criminal offences.

“In maximum, I have the distinction of being the criminal of all criminals, enemy of the state, number one, all the labels of the last 24 years. No problem, I deserve it, and I accepted it.”

Speight says the challenge ahead is to “correct and amend” the Constitution and find a solution that delivers justice and true equality under the law.