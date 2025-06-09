Korovou Hospital without X-ray technician

[Photo: FILE]

Patients in Tailevu have been forced to travel to Nausori and pay extra transport costs for X-rays after Korovou Hospital went without an X-ray technician for the past four to five months.

Speaking during the recent Fijian Media Association Town Hall forum in Korovou, Waimaro Methodist Circuit Minister Peni Saumi said the hospital’s X-ray machine is operational but cannot be used because there is no technician.

Saumi says patients, including those travelling from as far as Dawasamu, are referred to Nausori Health Centre for X-rays, while pregnant women requiring ultrasound scans also have to make the trip, placing an added financial burden on families.

He questioned when the Ministry of Health would fill the vacant position.

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Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa admitted the shortage, saying Fiji is facing a nationwide shortage of radiology staff as many graduates leave for Australia and New Zealand.

He says a new AI-supported X-ray machine is already in Fiji and will be installed at Korovou Hospital once infrastructure upgrades are completed.

However, Ravunawa could not say when an X-ray technician would be posted to the hospital, saying the shortage remains a major challenge despite government efforts to retain health professionals through scholarship bonds.