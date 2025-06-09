LTA calls for stronger public health laws on vehicle pollution

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority is calling for stronger laws to address transport-related issues affecting public health.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says while they support the overall direction of the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill, several transport-related issues are not adequately covered.

Rokosawa says ¤stronger laws are needed to address transport-related public health issues.

“There is limited guidance on the regulations and enforcement of noise from vehicles, road traffic or the use of horns. Currently, this is only addressed in the LTA regulations. But we would love to have it incorporated in other acts. So that it carries a lot of weight in terms of enforcement and the practicality of it.”

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Committee member Ketan Lal asked whether stricter noise regulations would affect people who own vehicles with modified exhaust systems.

LTA manager standards and engineering, Razik Khan, says modified exhaust systems must meet noise limits to be legal.

“So in terms of the legality around hot dogs, as you mentioned, these are modified exhaust systems. So, for any particular modification that is carried out on the exhaust of a vehicle, an applicant has to first get approval from LTA.”

The LTA is also proposing that the Public Health Amendment Bill include provisions covering prolonged vehicle idling, oil leaks and derelict vehicles, saying these issues also pose risks to public health and the environment.