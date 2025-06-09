New lifeline for social welfare beneficiaries

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Social protection beneficiaries can now access support more easily through a new toll-free helpline launched by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.

The new hotline, 1561, allows beneficiaries to raise concerns, seek information and provide feedback on the assistance they receive.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran said the service would help remove barriers such as distance, travel costs and concerns about being heard.

She explained that every complaint will be handled with confidentiality, dignity and accountability.

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“Today, we close that gap. From this day forward, any social protection beneficiary, no matter where they live, no matter their circumstances, will be able to pick up a phone and call free of charge to raise their concerns, seek clarification, and provide feedback directly to our ministry.”

Kiran statesfrom now on, any social protection beneficiary, regardless of where they live or their circumstances can call the Ministry free of charge to raise concerns and seek clarification.

She has acknowledged the World Food Program for its technical and financial support in setting up the helpline.

The ministry and the World Food Programme have worked together since 2016 on social protection programs, including food vouchers, cash assistance, awareness campaigns and emergency response efforts.

The 1561 helpline is available on Vodafone, Digicel and Telecom networks at no cost to callers.

The Ministry is urging community leaders, civil society groups and the media to promote the service so more beneficiaries can access the support available to them.