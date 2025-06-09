Venezuelan fashion workshop swaps gowns for body bags after deadly earthquakes

[Source: Reuters]

Seated in his office alongside sketches of elegant dresses, fashion designer Efrain Mogollon starts the workday in Venezuela like any other.

But ​the rows of workers bent over sewing machines are not stitching his ‌usual playful, colorful creations.

With somber faces, they piece together dark sheaths of plastic to be used as body bags after earthquakes two weeks ago killed more than 3,500 people, overwhelming disaster response ​services.

The only adornment is an embossed image of Jesus Christ, affixed ​to a zipper.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a completely different feeling,” said Mogollon, as ⁠he loaded several plastic-wrapped sheaths into the back of an ambulance in Catia la ​Mar, a coastal neighborhood in La Guaira state near Caracas that was among the ​hardest hit in the June 24 tremors of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5.

“At the same time it fills us with satisfaction to know that, from our small contribution and from our platform, we are ​helping,” Mogollon added, on a street where buildings were reduced to heaps of ​concrete, brick and rebar.

Civilians have led many of the rescue and recovery operations on the ground, with the ‌help ⁠of professional rescue teams from around the world, firefighters and volunteers from the army.