Scholarships face stronger checks

The TSLS and the Higher Education Commission at the signing of the MOU [Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service and the Higher Education Commission have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve monitoring of higher education institutions.

The agreement will allow both agencies to share information and strengthen accountability across the sector.

TSLS Board Chair Ro Teimumu Kepa says the partnership will help ensure scholarship funding supports accredited programs.

She also explained that these programs must meet Fiji’s workforce and development needs.

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“Through this collaboration, we will strengthen information sharing, improve monitoring of higher education institutions, and ensure that scholarship funding supports accredited programs that meet Fiji’s workforce and development needs.”

Kepa says concerns have been raised that some graduates entering the workforce do not have the skills required by employers.

Higher Education Commission Chair Rokobua Naiyaga said the partnership would help broaden and improve the level of education in Fiji.

Both organisations say the agreement will keep students at the centre of decision-making.

They say it will also improve the quality and accountability of higher education institutions.