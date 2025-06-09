TSLS targets scholarship fund misuse

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The Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Services is stepping up efforts to ensure student financial assistance is used for its intended purpose, amid growing concerns about the misuse of funds.

Chief Executive Dr Apisalome Movono says the agency has intensified coordination with the Higher Education Commission and tertiary institutions to improve transparency and accountability across its programmes.

“We have encountered a lot of cases where students receive their allowance and then drop out of school. Some are even receiving their allowance but are not enrolled for the semester. This is the lack of data we have now.”

Dr Movono says the TSLS is also refining its data-sharing arrangements so it can quickly identify the problem.

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Director for the Higher Education Commission, Eci Naisele, says they are reviewing its enforcement framework, including clearer sanctions for recipients who misuse funds.

TSLS and HEC emphasise that the vast majority of beneficiaries use the support appropriately, but even a small number of misuse cases can erode public trust and strain limited resources.